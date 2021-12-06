KMC Elections 2021: Understandably, the ‘mind’, the path that the Trinamool is taking in the pre-Kolkata polls for 2024 …

#Kolkata: Although the name Kolkata Municipality (KMC Elections 2021) was voted, it was actually an attempt to reach out to the urban people before 2024. So the vote of Calcutta Municipality means the vote of Mini India. The Trinamool Congress is moving forward with this goal. People of more than one language live throughout Calcutta. People from more than one state live. The Trinamool is targeting the non-Bengali vote in Kolkata in the eyes of these different language-speaking people.

According to the results of the 2021 Assembly polls, the ruling Trinamool Congress was leading in 131 out of 144 wards in Kolkata. BJP was ahead in 12 wards. Congress was ahead in only 1 ward. Barabazar, Jorasanko, Chowrangi and Bhabanipur areas cover a large part of the non-Bengali vote. While the BJP is optimistic about Bhabanipur, the Trinamool Congress has maintained its dominance in all the wards in the by-elections. As a result, Barabazar area is under surveillance. Bhabanipur, Mini India. People of more than one language live in eight wards of Bhabanipur assembly constituency. People from different parts of the country come here. And the people on this different side are the voters of this assembly constituency. Mamata Banerjee herself has said that the real challenge is 2024. As a result, the Trinamool Congress understood the minds of the people from the by-election of Bhabanipur assembly. At the same time there is a municipal vote in front.

Trinamool will once again send a message to the citizens or to Mini India before the municipal polls. Let’s take a look at the voting theory of Bhabanipur Assembly. In 2011, Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister for the first time after winning the Assembly polls. He was an MP at that time. As a result, the Trinamool leader had to contest the by-election after becoming the Chief Minister. Mamata chose the Bhabanipur center. He contested the assembly elections for the first time and won by a huge margin. Seba Mamata’s main rival was CPM candidate Nandini Mukherjee. Mamata Banerjee got 83,835 votes. And Nandini Mukherjee got 19,422 votes. Mamata Banerjee won by 54,213 votes. Mamata got 7.48 percent votes. Only 20.43 percent of the votes went to the CPM. Mamata Banerjee also became a candidate in this constituency in the 2016 assembly polls. He received 65,520 votes for the service. 47.753 percent. Deepa Dasmunsi was the candidate of the Congress alliance. Mamata lost him by 25,301 votes. Deepa Dasmunsi got 40,219 votes. Netaji’s great-grandson Chandrakumar Basu was standing on the BJP ticket. He got 26,299 votes. 19.648 percent as a percentage. The BJP’s vote share rose by about 15 percent.

2021 Assembly Vote In the 2021 Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee will be the first candidate from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies. Later he became a candidate only in Nandigram. Shobhandev Chattopadhyay was replaced by Trinamool from Bhabanipur. Shobhandev got a total of 63,505 votes. The BJP had fielded actor Rudranil Ghosh in the Ekushey polls. However, Rudra got 44.6 votes. Shovanbabu lost to Rudranil by nearly 26,000 votes. United Front candidate Sadab Khan of the Congress got only 5211 votes. The Trinamool got 56.61 percent votes here. BJP got 35.17 percent votes. The Congress got only 4.09 percent of the vote.

In Bhabanipur, Subrata was 16 votes behind the BJP in the Assembly polls. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress got 15,484 votes in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency. CPM 21,954 votes. Trinamool got 47,280 votes and BJP got 48,456 votes. 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Mala Roy became the Trinamool candidate in the Lok Sabha in South Kolkata. The BJP clashed in Bhabanipur. The Left and the Congress alliance got more than 13,000 votes. Although the Trinamool was ahead, the BJP’s margin of votes was only 3,017. Where there are many Gujarati voters. Firhad Hakim, the former mayor of Kolkata, however, said, “We are not thinking of anyone separately. There are different issues in different wards. We are reaching out to the people with the importance of that issue.” . “