KMC|| Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s new record room, work to be completed by September

#Kolkata: Calcutta City Commissioner Vinod Kumar issued a notification to build a new record room of Kolkata Municipality near Nature Park. For the new record room, a godown will be constructed at the Hindu abattoir near Bojbaj Trunk Road, Borough No. 9, Kolkata Municipality. All necessary documents of the municipality will be stored in this godown near the nature park. This decision of the Kolkata Municipal Authority is to reduce the burden of the record room of the main office of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Read more: At night, the movement of gangsters increases, the school has become a forest of weeds, the number of students is ‘zero’.

Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Vinod Kumar has already issued a notification and ordered to take steps to build this new record room. This new record room will be created under the leadership of DG Civil PK Dua. Such documents which are not required regularly will be specified and sent to this new record room near the nature park.

Read more: Shocking! Dead bodies of mother and 2 children were floating in pond water, Chanchalya in South Dinajpur

The Controlling Officers of each department have been instructed to sort out such documents which are not of regular use. In almost all the departments of the Kolkata Municipality, old records have piled up and piled up files. Many rooms in the municipal head office are under lock and key to keep such records. Such archival records that are not regularly required by the Municipal Council will be transferred from the Office of the Prime Minister. For this, the Controlling Officers of each department have been instructed to select the documents, make specific categories and box them with their list and labels.

Read more: July 1, rain and compassion! Trinamool supremo’s ‘other’ victory message on Martyrs’ Day

The Hindu cemetery in Bhatchala area of ​​Borough No. 9 of Kolkata Municipality has about 49 bighas of land. This godown will be built on a part of that land. Where the new record room of Kolkata Municipality will be built. The archived documents or records of different departments will be kept in different steel racks. Kolkata Municipal Secretary Harihar Prasad Mondal and Chief Manager of Personnel Department Saikat Dasgupta have been instructed to specify the number of staff required for this new record room. Municipal Commissioner Vinod Kumar ordered to start this record room soon with training of new staff.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 22, 2022, 09:37 IST

Tags: KMC