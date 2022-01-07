KMC might reduce number of covid testing center in kolkata as huge number of health workers are covid positive – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Covid In Kolkata! The number of infected people is also increasing in the health department of Kolkata municipality. Municipal officials are concerned about future services. Doctors and nurses together infected 80 people in Corona, and many health workers were infected with the deadly virus. Chief Health Officer and Deputy Chief Health Officer at Home Isolation. Authorities may be forced to reduce the Corona examination center in Kolkata Municipality due to lack of health workers. This was indicated by Atin Ghosh, Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Municipality on Friday.

Two corona test centers have been set up at Gangasagar Mela in Babughat. However, on Friday, the day the Gangasagar Mela 2022 was conditionally allowed by the Calcutta High Court, on the same day the Gangasagar Mela (Gangasagar Mela 2022) at the transit camp of Babughat, the fate of two Kovid Positive matched. A total of 36 corona were tested at Babughat camp in Gangasagar, 2 of them reported positive. Police are distributing masks in the camps with the awareness of Kovid, it is being checked whether the pilgrims are abiding by the tax rules. The Corona Testing Center will be opened by the Kolkata Municipality at Sealdah Railway Station tomorrow for the pilgrims going to participate in the Gangasagar Mela.

Calcutta Municipality is steadfast in the safehome debate. ‘I spoke to Councilor Sajal Ghosh on the telephone. The permission of the state health department has to be taken in accordance with the rules through the municipality, ‘said Atin Ghosh. He claimed that no application has been received by the Calcutta Municipality in compliance with that process.

On 5 January, the number of containment zones in Kolkata was increased from 25 to 46. But on that day that number was increased again to 50. Of these, more than 10 areas of the city in the new containment zone. Atin Ghosh has already said, “Flat houses are the most infected. There was no such infection in the slum areas. This is because in the case of flat houses, the patient often does not go for isolation at the right time, as a result of which other members of the family are also affected. ”