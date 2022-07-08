KMC News: Minimum Wage 16 thousand, I want health insurance like government workers, mercury is rising in the municipality

#Kolkata: Workers protesting in the municipality demanding a minimum monthly salary of Tk 18,000, health insurance like state government employees and timely pension gratuity. The protest of KMC Workers Union took place at the headquarters of Kolkata Municipality.

The KMC Workers Union took up the program of giving deputation to the mayor in the interest of the workers of Kolkata Municipality. Mayor Firhad Hakim is out of town. A four-member delegation of the Left Workers ‘and Employees’ Union met Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh and submitted the deputation. On this day, a demonstration was held at the head office of Calcutta Municipality centered on the 6-point demand. Members of the KMC Workers Union under Situ protested with slogans inside the municipality. On this day, they held a protest in front of their demands till 2 pm.

One of the six-point demands of the KMC Workers Union was to introduce health insurance for the workers of Calcutta Municipality like the state government employees and bring them under the health scheme. Anutosh Sarkar, general secretary of the KMC Workers Union, said the pur workers were being deprived of various benefits. But those facilities are being provided to the state government employees. Those who have boards in Calcutta Municipality, they have the government in the state. However, he complained that the city workers were being discriminated against. The delegation included Ratan Bhattacharya, president of the left-wing workers’ union. His complaint is, will be, will do, only the municipal authorities are assuring.

But they are showing indifference in solving the problem. Ratan Babu said, “We have met Mayor Firhad Hakim and demanded that steps be taken to resolve the issue through discussions.” I have come again and again before. He warned that if the workers are deprived of their fair share for a long time. If any untoward situation arises in the future, the responsibility will have to be borne by the Calcutta Municipal Authority.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 08, 2022, 13:42 IST

Tags: KMC, Kolkata News