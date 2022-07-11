KMC News: Municipality is doing something fancy on the power pole to avoid tragic death due to electrocution

#Kolkata: Special mats on the lighthouse. And that can prevent death by electrocution. New initiative of Calcutta Municipality. Experimental start in Borough No. 10. All the lighthouses in Kolkata will then be covered with special mats.

There have been three consecutive deaths in the city due to electrocution. The administration of Calcutta Municipality is naturally concerned. A new investigation has been launched after each incident. In addition to the municipality’s own departmental investigation, a special investigation committee with electricity experts has been reviewed.

New kind of mat will be used to prevent some one from being electrocuted from electric pole

An investigation into the deaths from electrocution showed that the lid of the feeder box was open somewhere. Somewhere again hooking has caused disaster. Somewhere the light pole has been connected to electricity. Accompanied by rain and water accumulation. The lighting department of Kolkata Municipality is taking new steps to prevent such accidents.

Read more – Astro Tips: Graharaj Shanidev Satisfied With Black Oil

Electric non-conductive mats are being wrapped around the lighthouses in Kolkata. The area where this special blue math lighthouse tends to touch is being wrapped. This work has been started in two wards of Borough No. 10 as a ‘pilot project’. If this plan is successful, this work will be done in the whole city in the future.

Read more – Wimbledon 2022: Elena, a country girl, performer who set fire to the court

As a result, the city administration is hopeful that the theft of electricity will be stopped and the number of deaths due to electrocution will also be reduced. Jasmine Biswas, chairperson of Borough No. 10 of Kolkata Municipality, said that this special mat is being rolled up in wards 61 and 96 at present. In the rest of the wards, this special mat will be wrapped in the same way. This mat will be wrapped by the municipality in all types of lighthouses, not just Triphala.

According to municipal sources, this work is being done at the initial stage mainly in colonies or densely populated areas. Because, there is a high risk of getting electrocuted in crowded areas. Allegations of hooking ranged from theft of lighthouse or feeder box lids in different parts of Kolkata. Experts believe that this special mat, which conducts electricity from the bottom to the top of the lighthouses, will be a long-term solution to both problems.

Work has already been done to wrap this special mat on hundreds of lighthouses. According to sources in the lighting department, this mat does not have the ability to conduct electricity. As a result, even if someone touches it, there is no fear of electricity being exposed. Initially, special mats have been installed at Jhaldar Math Slum in Ward No. 61 and at Narkelbagan Junction in Ward No. 96.

Jasmine Biswas, chairperson of Borough No. 10, added that these areas are densely populated and the alleys are quite narrow. As a result, if you go out on the street, you can touch the post somewhere. Older people and children in particular walk along the lighthouse. Checking the lighthouse regularly. But whether there is any problem after the rain, who will guarantee it! Moreover, vagrants are fleeing by stealing lamp covers at different times. Death traps are being created there unknowingly. So this special mat is being fitted. Initially get rid of this danger.

“We are determined to prevent deaths due to electrocution,” said Sandiparanjan Boxi, mayor of Kolkata’s lighting department. If this plan is successful, it will be done everywhere.

BISWAJIT SAHA

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: July 11, 2022, 12:36 IST

Tags: Electricity, KMC