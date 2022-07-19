KMC News: Thin plastic carrybags have been banned for a long time, but buyers and sellers still don’t want to give up

#Kolkata: Few days have passed since single use plastic ban was announced. Interest in the use of plastic carry bags has not decreased so much. Be it Sunday or Monday in Gariahat or Maniktala fish market thin carrybags are running. When asked, an excuse is made, “The public wants that plastic.” Someone or two bought vegetables in a large plastic carry bag. When asked, the answer was, “There was no plan to come to the market. Or, I forgot to bring the bag.”

There is also a different picture. In many markets like Lake Market, Hatibagan, Behala Bazaar, the use of cloth bags and thick plastic carry bags has increased. Even if the price is a little high, many people are running the business according to the rules of the administration. However, in addition to that, the opposite picture is seen more in the market.

A stone’s throw away from the old building, the image of unconsciousness is clear. Single use polythene bags are booming in Newmarket. Although thin plastic is banned in books and pens, it is still in force in the markets of Kolkata.

On the one hand the pollution from dust particles in the air and on the other hand the thought of pollution from plastic waste. The Kolkata Municipal Authority is already on the way. However, even within a stone’s throw distance of the central building, not a single trace of awareness can be noticed. Single use plastic below 75 microns is being used everywhere in Bidhan Market or Grand Hotel or New Market.

Firhad Hakim’s take on using banned Plastic

Firhad of Kolkata Municipality said in this regard, I have not asked the police to take action now. People should be aware first. The modern world cannot live without plastic. However, the ban means that the use of plastic below 75 microns should be stopped. If not aware, then we will be forced to launch the fine.

Buyers and sellers have different opinions about the use of plastic in the market. Many of the sellers are saying that plastic is being sold in the market so I am also buying and using it. The government is agreeing to use it but the market is being bought and sold. So why are you asking to stop?

Counter question is plastic user. Many people have different excuses for using plastic carry bags. The excuse of several buyers is that I know that the thin plastic carry bag can no longer be used, but I came to work, so I could not bring the bag. I am taking some vegetables and fruits.

A seller in Maniktala market again explained the economics of using plastic. He said, “The price of a cloth bag is Tk 250 per kg. I can’t take this price from the buyers anymore. So you have to buy this bag with your own money. Who will pay this loss in business? Municipality or police.”

