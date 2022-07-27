Menu
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Kolkata Updates

KMC|| Special initiative of Kolkata Municipality to focus on mental health

Officials in Kolkata to learn health training techniques from other states. Nurses and health workers will also be given mental health training. Kolkata Municipality will show a new direction of health training by creating a digital hub. The hub will be created in Ward No. 6 adjacent to the Kolkata Municipality as a joint initiative of the Kolkata Municipality with Eco India, a private voluntary organization. Each borough will be associated with the head office of the Kolkata Municipality. Various trainings will be given to employees in digital mode.

A discussion group was organized at a private hospital in Kolkata to explore how this training would be imparted 40 public health experts from Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam in North-East India arrived at a private hotel in Kolkata today. Kolkata Municipal Health Officers were there, as well as other officials including Chief Operating Officer of Eco India, a private voluntary organization, Surjeet Chattraj and Dr. Sandeep Bhalla.

Mental illness has become an important topic of discussion since the time of Corona. The number of people suffering from mental illness is second in the world. Kolkata Municipal Health Department is working jointly with a private voluntary organization to keep the mental health of the common people good. Training of doctors on mental health has already started. Atin Ghosh, Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Municipality and Mayoral Council of Health in a press conference at the seminar hall of Kolkata Municipal Corporation after the discussion meeting, said that after doctors, nurses and health workers will be trained on mental health.

A training called Mener Alo has already been received by Kolkata Municipal Doctors. As a result, they have become more efficient in the treatment of mental diseases. In most cases the patient concerned does not know or understand that he is suffering from mental illness. ANM, GNM nurses will be sent home to citizens. Honorary health workers will also be sent. They will talk, collect information, understand the basic state of mental health of that citizen. And to understand the condition of the patients, they will be trained by the Kolkata Municipality and private voluntary organizations. It is called “Mind Good”. They will be able to identify the citizens and send them to doctors at UPHC. As a result, it is believed that the tendency of mental illness will decrease a lot.

