#Kolkata: The BJP delegation again discussed with KMRCL about the rehabilitation of Durga Pituri residents. On Wednesday, a delegation led by Kalyan Chaub met with KMRCL authorities. Meena Devi Purohit and Vijay Ojha were the two BJP city councilors. Their demands, rehabilitation of locals and several other demands have been discussed.

Incidentally, experts from Jadavpur University have submitted a report to the Calcutta Municipality on the disaster of Durga Pituri. According to the report, the cracks in 9 houses are dangerous. Experts from the KMRCL authorities identified six houses as dangerous. In particular, cracks in the houses numbered 16, 17/1 and 19 are enough to cause headaches. In this situation, Kalyan Chaubera met the KMRCL authorities on the same day to discuss when it is possible to return the residents to their area. At the same time, it is claimed that discussions have been held to cut the complexities of old house and new house law.

Read more: New feathers in the crown of Bengal, Bengali at the top in women’s employment, recognition in the central report

According to Kalyan Chaubey, KMRCL is waiting for the report of the professors of Jadavpur University. Kalyan claimed that the next step would be taken after receiving the report. This was the second episode of the day. They had a meeting with KMRCL on 14 May. He is also emphasizing on coordination with the locals. The three councilors are planned to form a team of four from among the local residents to liaise with the KMRCL authorities. The BJP has called on the representatives of all political parties.

BJP leader Kalyan Chaubey has called on local Trinamool Congress councilor Vishwaroop Dey as well as BJP’s three city councilors Sajal Ghosh, Meena Devi Purohit and Vijay Ojha. He demanded that representatives of all political parties be appealed for the rehabilitation of the people. So that they too can come forward together for the people in this danger.

AMIT SARKAR

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: May 25, 2022, 18:33 IST

Tags: Bowbazar metro, East West Metro Project