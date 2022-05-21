#Kolkata: KMRCL sought permission from Kolkata Municipality to demolish another dangerous house in Baubazar. After a tripartite meeting last Sunday, it was decided that two houses in Durga Pituri Lane would be demolished, as well as dangerous houses declared by the municipality.

Residents of Durga Pituri Lane had been preparing for the demolition since Monday morning. Residents of House No. 16 and House No. 18/1 in Durga Pituri Lane were given time from 9 to 10 in the morning by KMRCL, the Metro manufacturer. The company also informed that the house would be demolished from 11 am.

According to the residents of 18/1 Durga Pituri Lane, there is no money or furniture in these houses, these houses are full of memories and emotions of many days. Engineers are now coming to the house number 16 and 17/1. There is always a measure to be taken with the video camera to take pictures with the tape. The footage is stored with video cameras to record the current condition of the houses. The reason for measuring with a tape measure is to understand the dangerous part of the house and to discuss how to break it.

Because at present the condition of more than one house in Durga Pituri Lane is not good. During the demolition of those two houses, different parts of the house were measured on Monday to ensure that the other house was not damaged. Sources said that if the two houses were partially demolished, the demolition work would not be done if the houses were safe.

However, if not safe, the houses at 18 and 18/1 of Durga Pituri Lane will be completely demolished. Meanwhile, the house No. 15 at Durga Pituri Lane had earlier been declared as a dangerous house by the Kolkata Municipality.

In 2019, 23 houses were demolished or demolished, this year if 2 more houses are demolished, the number of demolished houses is 25. At present, however, the demolition work of house number 16 is stuck due to legal complications. KMRCL has sought permission from Kolkata Municipality to demolish house number 15.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 21, 2022, 10:20 IST

Tags: East-West Metro