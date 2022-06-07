Knife in the abdomen, shot from the head! Bhabanipur pair murder autopsy excitement! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The preliminary report of the autopsy on the twin murders in Bhabanipur contained some disturbing information. Police said the couple died of excessive bleeding. The body of the deceased Ashok Shah was found to have multiple bruises. On the other hand, Rashmita Shah has bullet wounds on the back of her head. Police said a bladed national knife was found in Ashok Shah’s abdomen during the autopsy. According to police sources, businessman Ashok Shah’s wife Rashmita Shah was shot in the back of the head and businessman Ashok Shah was stabbed to death.

According to the preliminary autopsy report, Ashok Shah had scars on the right side of his abdomen and neck. Mrita Rashmita Shah was also reported to have been shot at close range using an 8mm pistol on the back of her head. Both the deceased husband and wife do not have gold ornaments on their bodies. Police said the couple was killed between 12 noon and 3 pm on Monday, the day of the incident. However, police said that the miscreants did not enter the house on Harish Mukherjee Road by force. So is the couple to be killed at the hands of known people? This question naturally arises. Initially, investigators believe there were multiple assassins, and they must have known the couple beforehand.

Police said Ashok Shah’s body was found in an outside room. There he was stabbed more than once. Ashoka’s wife Rashmita was shot dead. The bullet enters through the head and exits through the ear. Rashmita’s body was found in the bedroom bed. The cupboard in that room was broken. No other cupboard was broken except this one.

Investigators speculate that the death may have been caused by a financial complication related to the sale of the house. Kolkata police is not leaving out any part of the investigation including CCTV scrutiny.

