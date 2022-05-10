May 10, 2022

Know the forecast of Latest position of the Cyclone which way it is going Now | Will the cyclone enter the sea again? What is the future of Ashani then? Learn Hawa Office Update … – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin


Lightning will lose power today. Hurricane Ashani will change its direction and enter the sea again. This powerful cyclone will turn into a depression in two days. Then what is the future of Ashani? Will the thunder disappear into the sea this time or will the cyclone change its direction and enter the sea again? Meteorologists are monitoring the system.



