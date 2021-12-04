Knowing the faces of the voters, Atin campaigned for Khastalu with the party candidate – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Ward No. 1 of Kolkata Municipality. Kashipur Road, a bit of nostalgia wrapped in old Kolkata, a bit BT Road and the banks of the Ganges. Ward’s fight is now in full swing (KMC Elections 2021).

Trinamool Congress, BJP, Left are all fielding. Area MLA Atin Ghosh. Long-burned politician. Deputy Mayor has played a key role in providing citizen services in Kolkata. He has also handled the responsibilities of the health department of the municipality. This time he himself is a candidate in the pre-poll

On Saturday afternoon, Atin Ghosh launched a colorful campaign against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Kartik Manna in ward number one. The rainy afternoon was practically night. Trinamool Congress candidate Kartik Manna and Atinbabu were among them.

Sita Jayaswara with Trinamool Congress candidate in Hoodkhola Jeep. He is the outgoing councilor this time The geography of the area is in the palm of your hand. As soon as the citizens with familiar faces come forward, they bow their heads and pray for votes.

144 wards of Calcutta Municipality. Municipal ward starts with ward number 1 of Kashipur. Water and electricity demand is also here as a full service. But the challenge here is not to get services, but to improve.

However, Kashipur has occasionally made headlines over allegations of illegal construction. Calcutta High Court’s intervention, investigation order and illegal construction broken. Opponents are using these issues as tools. With the commencement of new construction of Tala Bridge, the traffic level in Kashipur has exceeded. There are also problems with water logging in some pockets.

A large part of the old Kolkata Go Go Down revolves around this square. Many people work there. A large part of them are residents of ward number one.

Ward number one does not have a neat look like South Kolkata. History and geographical location are some of the obstacles in the way of glossy look. Atin Ghosh says, ‘The Trinamool Congress has thought about the development of the whole of Kolkata. The whole of Calcutta has been beautifully decorated with Mamata Banerjee’s thought, there will be more. The look of North Kolkata has changed a lot. We will make the area more beautiful. ‘