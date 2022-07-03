Kochbihar is a big challenge for the Trinamool, what is the preparation of the Trinamool before July 21?

Prabir Kundu, Kochbihar: Trinamool Congress district president Rabindranath Ghosh rode his bicycle from Ghughumari to Dewanhat. The Trinamool Youth Congress today started a bicycle procession from Ghughumari to campaign ahead of Martyrs’ Day on July 21. The district president himself joined the program and cycled with the party workers. District president Parthapratim Roy said a record crowd would gather at Dharmatala this year from Kochbihar. Preparatory meeting is in full swing

The record crowd at the July 21 Martyrs’ Day program is a big challenge for Kochbihar district Trinamool Congress leaders. The Trinamool Congress has lost 6 seats won by Kochbihar in the Assembly elections The Trinamool Congress won only two of the nine seats in Kochbihar in Sitai and Mekhliganj. Later, Trinamool won the by-election The Trinamool Congress is currently in power in three seats. The BJP won the remaining six seats. Before the Panchayat elections and the Lok Sabha elections, it is a big challenge for the party to have a record number of people to celebrate this Shaheed Day. Preparatory meetings are in full swing this year. Today, Trinamool Youth Congress 7 staged a bicycle procession to give a surprise to the campaign

District president Parthapratim Roy, district women president Shuchismita Debasharma and veteran Trinamool Congress leader Abdul Jalil Ahmed took part in the procession on bicycles. Not many people have the experience of cycling for a long time. After many years, many of the district leaders have left on bicycles. The main goal is to get people’s attention and mind. The district leadership is trying to understand the minds of the lower level workers by cycling with the common people However, BJP district president Sukumar Roy said it was not a big deal how many people would attend the Trinamool Congress meeting. It remains to be seen how many people will vote in the election. People are not with the Trinamool Congress.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 03, 2022, 13:23 IST

Tags: 21st July 2022