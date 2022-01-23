January 23, 2022

Kolkata Accident: People were still sitting in the tea shop when suddenly Pellai car entered! Fatal incident in Calcutta

#Kolkata: Twin accidents in Kolkata at night. One person has already died in it. Two accidents took place at Jadavpur and Golpark. The first accident took place near the bus stand of Krishna Glass Factory (A17 Bapuji Nagar, Jadavpur Thana) in Jadavpur. One died in that road accident. 7 injured. They were taken to Bagha Jatin State General Hospital.

It is learned that around 10 pm on Saturday, a Honda City car braked from the side of Jadavpur Sulekha junction and the car slipped and entered a tea shop. Crushes a person sitting at the scene. A bike parked there crashed. The injured were taken to hospital. Locals alleged that the driver of the vehicle and his two companions were intoxicated.

On the other hand, a car was going towards Dhakuria from Golpark at 11:15 pm. It suddenly lost control and hit five shops on the side of the road. Several people were also reported to be on the side of the road when the shops were hit. However, no one was injured. The car was reportedly fitted with a number plate from another state.

It is learned that there were two persons in the car. They fled immediately after the accident. However, the police have also arrested two people. The car had blue lights. It is learned that a sticker of the Government of India was also affixed. The number plate of the car is known to be from Jharkhand.

Local Train | Indian Railways | Howrah Section | South Eastern Section | Santragachi | Southern Railways | South Central Railways | Northern Railways | Business: No local train entering Howrah station, leaving train from Santragachi No trains could not enter in Howrah, From Santragachi Trains are arriving and departures.

