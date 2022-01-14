Kolkata Airport: At 4:30 in the afternoon, a tragic incident at Kolkata Airport! Thirty-two young men died

#Kolkata: The driver of a tractor died in an accident near the Air India hangar at Kolkata Airport. The deceased was identified as Sanjit Roy, 32. It is learned that when Sanjit Roy went to turn the tractor, he fell at that time. The wheel of the tractor went up on his body. He died on the spot. His body has already been sent to Arjikar Hospital for autopsy.

According to airport sources, the man was the utility agent ramp driver at the airport. The incident took place at around 4.30 pm in the middle of the hangar number 18 to 20 of the airport. At that time Sanjit Roy was alone in the tractor. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Incidentally, Kolkata Airport also made headlines on Thursday. As customs develop new methods to curb gold smuggling, traffickers are changing their ways. Customs seized 1.8 kg of semi-liquid (paste) gold at Kolkata Airport on Thursday. Its estimated market value is said to be Rs 6 lakh.

The customs office recovered the 1.8 kg gold paste from the jeans of a passenger on a flight from Dubai to Kolkata. The two accused have been arrested in front of the exit gate. Customs claims they were both gold customers.