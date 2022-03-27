Kolkata Airport: Big news, Kolkata Airport will change radically! What is changing?

#Kolkata: Kolkata Airport runway renovation extended Renovation of the Rapid Exit Taxiway connected to the runway will take some more time. Therefore, it has been decided that the primary runway will be closed till April 3. Notice to Airman has already been issued in this regard. At the moment 360-360 flights take off and land at Kolkata Airport. Summer schedule is starting from Sunday. As a result, it is assumed that the number of aircraft will increase from today.

Due to the summer schedule across the country, the number of flights to Kolkata may increase from 430 to 440. At the same time fully international air service is starting. At first it was thought that the renovation work of the primary runway would be completed on Saturday, March 26. But for some more work, the primary runway will be closed till April 3. This will allow all aircraft to take off and land on the secondary runway. However, 15 to 20 aircraft can take off and land on the secondary runway per hour. More and more aircraft take off and land along the primary runway. 30 to 40 aircraft can take off and land

Until April 3, we will have to depend on the secondary runway. But why is the Rapid Exit Taxiway being reformed? This will take at least 20 seconds for each aircraft to land. As a result, the aircraft will be able to take off and land more than 10 aircrafts per hour Now it takes 50 seconds for a plane to land and get off the runway. Once reformed, it will take 30 seconds.

On the other hand, 42 aircraft will be able to take off and land on the primary runway at the moment. After that the rapid runway of secondary runway will be added to the taxiway This will be done next November. A total of three rapid exit taxiways are now being added to the primary runway. For landing a plane coming from the direction of Madhyamgram. For landing of two planes coming from Rajarhat.

