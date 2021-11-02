Kolkata and Howrah Municipal Corporation Election Dates: Kolkata, Howrah polls in December! State letter to the commission informing the day

#Kolkata: The State Urban and Urban Development Department sent a letter to the State Election Commission to fix the polling day of Kolkata and Howrah Corporation. The polls are scheduled for December 19 and December 22 for counting and announcing results (Kolkata and Howrah Municipal Corporation Election). According to commission sources, the letter was first mailed by the state government’s urban and urban development department this afternoon and later sent to the commission’s office through a special messenger.

Earlier, Minister for Urban Development Chandrima Bhattacharya called the state election commissioner on a regular basis. According to sources, the minister informed the commissioner about the decision of the state government regarding the vote of the two corporations. They also discussed the finalization of the draft election notification and schedule for voting. The commission has acknowledged receiving the letter regarding the pre-vote. An official of the commission said, ‘I have received a letter from the state government. The commission is ready to vote. In consultation with the state government, the commission will soon issue a notification of voting in 144 wards of Kolkata Corporation and 8 wards of Howrah Corporation.

Since 2020, there are 8 votes pending in Kolkata Municipality Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections The state government decided to hold a vote soon after the situation in Corona came under control However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier hinted that a pre-poll would be held in the state after the by-elections.

Details coming …