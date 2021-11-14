Kolkata and North 24 Pargana is having surge in daily report | The number of victims is increasing, the concern is increasing Kolkata-North 24 Parganas – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The country is trembling in fear of the third wave of corona. Corona virus continues to spread in this state. West Bengal Covid Update is being found every day in every district of the state. In the last few days, the power of Corona has been a bit higher in the districts of North Bengal, but today, Corona Graph brings some message of relief. Over the last few days, the search for infected people in different districts of North Bengal has been getting better. But above all, as usual, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas. Not far behind is Hughli, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia.

Darjeeling district has been the worst affected district in North Bengal for the last few days. Although the number of corona attacks (West Bengal Covid Update) has increased a lot in the last two days. Corona’s influence is increasing again in Malda district and South Dinajpur district.

Read more: Mamata-Shuvendu Dwairath at a glance! The Nandigram case will be heard in the Supreme Court and High Court on Monday.

Corona infestation is increasing day by day. In the last 24 hours, 65 corona cases have been reported in the state. 6 people died due to corona infection. 636 people have recovered after being infected with the deadly virus. As a result, the number of active patients has increased a lot. In the last 24 hours, only 41,07 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 75 are positive. In other words, the corona positivity rate in the state has increased from 2.12% yesterday to 2.13%.

Over the last few days, the only glimmer of hope has been that the positivity rate, which was slightly lower, has risen again. However, as usual, Kolkata metropolis is the most affected in the state in terms of corona.

In the last 24 hours, 236 people have been infected and 2 have died in Kolkata. On the other hand, 140 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district and 1 person has died in corona. South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 61 people have been infected with corona and 1 person has died.

Read more: ‘Bengali boy off the field!’ ‘Playing 11’ cannon to Trinamool’s Babul Supriya! Anupam Hazra of BJP …

On the other hand, 6 people have been infected with corona in Hooghly district. In Howrah district near Kolkata, 63 people were infected and one died. 49 people have been affected in Nadia district. The number of new victims is increasing in West Burdwan district, where 35 people have been affected. In Bankura district, the number of corona cases is suddenly increasing again, 22 people have been infected there in the last 24 hours.

The number of victims is also increasing in Birbhum district, 19 people have been infected. On the other hand, among the districts of North Bengal, Darjeeling district again has the highest incidence of corona. In the last 24 hours, 32 people have been infected with corona in Darjeeling district. After that, there were 26 coronaviruses in South Dinajpur. Since then, 21 people have been infected with corona in Malda district. Purulia district has the lowest number of corona cases in the state, with only one corona case in the last 24 hours.