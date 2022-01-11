Kolkata at the top, 9 districts have the highest tendency not to take the second dose! Thinking New – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Four months have passed since the first dose of the vaccine However, the second dose was not given (West Bengal Covid 19) This trend is being considered in 9 districts of the state including Kolkata After compiling the list of those districts, the Chief Secretary directed the officials of the district administration to be active

Four months have elapsed since the first dose (Covid 19 Vaccination) but if no one has taken the second dose, it is overdue. According to sources, the number is nine lakh in nine districts of the state The districts with the highest prevalence are Kolkata, Malda, Birbhum, Kochbihar, East and West Burdwan, Howrah, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas.

Kolkata 7 is at the top of this list The number of overdose doses there is 2 lakh 82 thousand 6 But right there, the situation is the worst

In addition, the number of overdose doses in Malda is 2 lakh 14 thousand 7 In Murshidabad the number is 2 lakh 10 thousand 7 In other districts also the number is more than 1 lakh

The chief secretary directed the district administration officials to reduce the number of overdose vaccines immediately. On Monday, the chief secretary also held meetings with district governors and health officials of different districts on the Corona situation.

In the last seven days, Nabanna has compiled a list of the districts with the highest rates of coronavirus infection. Stricter restrictions have been imposed on these places It has also been asked to keep a close watch on the wearing of masks