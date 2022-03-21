Kolkata-based B2B marketplace NowPurchase, announces to use its newly raised funds to hire from Kolkata

Kolkata-based NowPurchase, a procurement technology company for the metal manufacturing industry, has announced plans to expand its team by hiring from Kolkata and West Bengal to further strengthen the technology team to build out its procurement platform and expand the offering of its manufacturing intelligence software, MetalCloud. The start-up has recently raised Rs. 17 crore in a seed funding round led by Orios and InfoEdge Ventures, in January 2022. Angel investor Neeraj Arora (ex-WhatsApp global business head and Co-Founder of HalloApp) also participated in the round.

The company has already started hiring from top colleges in Kolkata and it is helping freshers from the state stay close to their families and their roots. Among the colleges in Kolkata are Jadavpur University, IIM-Calcutta, NIT Durgapur, Haldia Institute of Technology, and St. Xavier’s College. Top Indian management schools included IIM Shillong, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Kashipur, XIM Bhubaneswar, SRM Institute, NIT Jamshedpur, MDI Murshidabad, and T.A. PAI Management Institute.

In an official statement, Naman Shah, Founder & CEO, NowPurchase, said, “Every year, talents from Kolkata move to cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and others in search of better career possibilities. We would like to retain the talents from Kolkata in Kolkata since it is a city of academic and cultural hubs, a city of many firsts, the pride of the nation in many ways, leading from the front and creating a mark. Many start-ups have thrived in the city in recent years. Things are gradually improving, and we are now in a position to keep talented people in the city.”

Talking about the metal manufacturing industry, Naman further adds, “Metal is the primary building block or backbone of the physical world and will remain so in the foreseeable future. As a result, it is critical that we are able to manufacture metal efficiently. The source & quality of raw materials has a significant impact on metal manufacturing efficiency. NowPurchase is a one-stop procurement platform for these raw materials, and we believe that efficient raw material sourcing can have a significant positive impact on the metal manufacturing industry. We will be using the funds to expand our imports of raw materials from across the globe. In comparison to countries in Europe and the Middle East, this space in India is unorganized. We intend to leverage technology to harness the potential currently lost in this disaggregated market.”

Aakash Shah, Founding Director & Mentor, NowPurchase, said, “We are a fast growing cloud procurement company and it is an extremely exciting phase for us. Such a strong investor interest validates our model of going deep within a customer segment and building a strong repeatable and predictable business model.” Aakash has been associated with the company since inception & mentors them on strategic decisions including sourcing, expansion & hiring.

Vinit Bhansali, Senior Vice President at Orios Venture Partners, Orios, said, “Digitizing procurement is a critical milestone and one of the most important gaps that remains to be filled in India’s manufacturing sector. NowPurchase’s tech-first platform will be a game changer in this space. We are excited to partner with Naman to build a technology enabled disruptor in this critical sector.”

Kitty Agarwal, Partner at InfoEdge Ventures, said, “We are very excited to partner with NowPurchase in their journey to become a disruptor in cloud procurement in the metal manufacturing industry. India has a strong advantage in production and conversion costs in key metals and NowPurchase’s innovative solution ensures transparent & efficient procurement for metal manufacturers.”

NowPurchase provides its users with a WhatsApp bot to discover prices and stock in real time, a dedicated technically trained team to provide on-ground service and quality assurance, and a proprietary software-MetalCloud to optimize their manufacturing process.

The company has grown ten-fold since launching its platform for foundries in September 2020. In terms of customers, it has nearly 100 foundries on the platform, with 70 of them transacting monthly. The NowPurchase team consists of 35 people, with aggressive plans to grow its business & product teams in the new year.

NowPurchase was founded in 2017 by Naman Shah and Aakash Shah, with an initial investment of $300K from Nipha Group. G.D. Shah, Chairman of Nipha Group remarked, “Change is the only constant. My brothers & I started with a modest machine shop back in 1960. It is heartening to see younger generations of our family innovate & create new businesses.”

About NowPurchase: The procurement process in India’s $140 billion metal manufacturing market is broken, opaque, has volatile pricing, and lack of consistent & timely supply. Traditional suppliers lack the understanding that procurement decisions are made based on the underlying manufacturing process and not just prices.

NowPurchase is a single point service for all production inputs with:

● Real-time, transparent pricing and stock availability

● Quality assurance with testing & warehousing infrastructure

● Proprietary algorithm to optimize manufacturing process

NowPurchase was founded by Naman Shah and Aakash Shah in 2017. Naman had worked for multiple startups in the US & Singapore and saw how technology could empower businesses. Back then, NowPurchase was essentially a technology platform for the industrial procurement of smaller industrial parts. Within 18 months, the company pivoted to focus on tech-enabled, production-driven procurement for metal manufacturing companies.

With its complete range of services and solutions, the company aspires to expand its geographic reach and become the ultimate procurement platform for all metal manufacturers. Ankan Adhikari joined the core team in 2019 during this pivot as a CTO. Ankan is a serial entrepreneur whose previous EdTech venture was acquired by upGrad.