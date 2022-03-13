Kolkata Book Fair 2022: Throwing a bag in the dustbin, what’s in it! Bollywood actress arrested in book fair

#Kolkata: An actress arrested from the premises of Kolkata Book Fair 2022. According to sources, his name is Rupa Dutta. He was arrested by the police of Bidhan Nagar Uttar Police Station. Police arrested him on Saturday evening from the International Calcutta Book Fair.

Why was the actress arrested? According to police sources, while patrolling the book fair on Saturday, a police officer noticed a woman leaving a bag in the dustbin. At that time he was asked, where is he going to leave this bag? But the police suspect that he could not give a good answer.

The woman was then brought by the police and her bag was searched. And it can be seen that there are many wallets in that woman’s bag. There is a lot of money in it. The woman was then brought to Bidhan Nagar Uttar Police Station for questioning due to police suspicion. But he could not give a good answer as to how so many wallets came to him. Finally, during interrogation, the woman confessed that she used to visit different fairs, big events, crowded places. About 75,000 rupees was recovered from his bag yesterday.



But the police lost consciousness when they found out that the woman was an actress. The diary, which was recovered from him, contained an account of how much money he had made. But why he is doing so is being investigated. However, the police suspect that actress Rupa Dutt is part of a big circle.

— Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 13, 2022, 10:32 IST

