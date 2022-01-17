Kolkata Book Fair is almost a month behind, starting from 28th February – News18 Bangla

January 17, 2022

Kolkata Book Fair is almost a month behind, starting from 28th February

Kolkata Book Fair 6 is going backwards

Kolkata Book Fair 6 is going backwards

At first it was clear that the Kolkata Book Fair would begin on January 31 in Salt Lake Central Park.

Calcutta International Book Fair 6 was delayed for about a month The Kolkata Book Fair will start in Salt Lake Central Park on February 26, not January 31. The guild took the decision in consultation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, keeping in mind the Corona situation. However, the publishers and book sellers guild, the organizers of the fair, have not yet decided how long the book fair will run according to the new schedule.

