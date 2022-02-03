Kolkata Bus Accident: Passengers admitted inside, bus overturned at Dharmatala junction! Harhim video publicly

#Kolkata: Many passengers (Kolkata Bus Accident) were injured when a minibus carrying passengers overturned at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, Kolkata on Sunday afternoon. Finally, the video of the Harhim accident came to light. The police sat motionless after the accident that day. The Kolkata Police and the Transport Department are taking one step after another to reduce road accidents. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim was also angry over the accident at Dorina Crossing.

The bus driver had fled the scene after the accident. Eventually the police were able to arrest him. However, the footage of the incident that has come to light is horrible. A bus on Bankra-Park Circus route came to Dharmatala and crashed last Sunday. The accident happened that day when the tire burst. Witnesses said the bus overturned after hitting a lamppost with a loud tire. It is reported that 26 passengers of the bus were injured in that incident. However, the video footage that has come to the fore is shocking.

Upon investigation, the police found out that the bus did not have a CF. More sensational information about the bus has come to the hands of the police. Police have learned that there are 203 cases against the mini bus. Most of the traffic station cases. There are 194 cases. There are also several cases in Sealdah and Bankshal courts.

Forensic examination of the crashed bus revealed that there were no mechanical faults in the bus. All four tires of the bus were resold. Police rushed to the spot as a result of a bus accident near Dharmatala on Sunday. The passengers were then rescued from the overturned bus. There were 35 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident. In which 26 passengers were injured.

