Kolkata Bus Fare: Will the public be in extreme distress with the bus? The owners’ organization gave a serious signal

Incidentally, after the High Court’s observation, the State Transport Department had indicated that it would take strict action against private bus fares. The fare list will also have to be hung on private buses. Such an order was issued. In many cases, passengers have complained that private buses are charging as they please. Somewhere renting twice, somewhere or again tripling. Passengers are complaining that there is no fare list or fair chart in any of the private buses. As a result, passengers protest against higher fares but do nothing.