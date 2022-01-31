Kolkata Bus | Firhad Hakim: gave strong Instructions after several Bus Accidents in Town

Kolkata: Transport Minister Firhad Hakim has ordered confiscation of all buses which do not have fitness certificates. Kolkata Bus | Firhad Hakim. The transport minister ordered immediate confiscation.

The Transport Minister (Kolkata Bus | Firhad Hakim) also called the Kolkata Police Commissioner on Sunday to launch a special operation to catch the ‘invalid’ buses plying on the roads. Transport Minister and Mayor Firhad Hakim also directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that vehicles do not move on the road under any circumstances without the required paperwork.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim (Kolkata Bus | Firhad Hakim) said, We will not tolerate any play on the lives of the passengers. I have told the transport authorities that buses without fitness certificate will not be allowed on the road under any circumstances. All such vehicles must be confiscated. I have also asked the Commissioner of Police in Kolkata to take necessary action if any vehicle is running on the road without a fitness certificate in the city.

Some of the passengers in the bus complained that the bus which was involved in the accident at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala was moving fast and recklessly. The bus carrying passengers from Park Circus to Bankra in Howrah was going to a wedding party. The bus came to Dharmatala and got into an accident. It is being investigated whether there was an accident due to a flat tire or some other reason behind the accident. The bus overturned after losing control and hitting the lamppost. Twenty-three passengers were injured. Each of them was taken to the Trauma Care Center at SSKM Hospital.

Two days ago, a person died in an accident at Vaishnavbaghata Patuli. 4 people were injured. In that incident, a car hit the back of a standing bus. The vehicle was heading towards Goriya Dhalai Bridge from Baghayatin flyover. On the way, he hit a standing bus. The injured person was taken to Baghayatin Hospital. He died there.

Just the day before this, an accident took place on Vivekananda Road in North Kolkata in the morning. Due to one accident after another in the city, the police and the transport department are active this time. On the one hand, the Kolkata police is talking about taking such drastic steps to stop reckless traffic. Besides, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim has given clear instructions to the officials of the office to take strict action against all the vehicles which are not suitable for traffic. According to sources in the transport department, strict action will be taken against vehicles without fitness certificates from Monday following the directive of the minister.

