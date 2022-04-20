Kolkata Centre for Creativity is all set to participate in India Art Fair 2022 28th April – 1st May

Kolkata Centre for Creativty (KCC), the multi-disciplinary interactive and centre for creativity is all set to showcase their works over the past few years at the Booth No. H1 of India Art Fair 2022. The booth would reflect KCC’s endeavours in the field of Arts-from uplifting young artists and scholars to showcasing works of stalwarts like the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Here’s what one can look forward to at KCC’s Booth No. H1 at the India Art Fair 2022:

1. A mini exhibition, ‘Kolcutta Cacophony: The Old Story of New Beginnings’, featuring the artworks of KCC Arts Fellow (2020-21) Asif Imran. Drawings, photographs and paintings seamlessly coalesce in Asif’s work as it unearths the silent but persistent presence of ‘Calcutta’ with its colonial hangover in the hybrid modernity of Kolkata.

2. Selected queer artworks which were a part of KCC’s annual program, ‘Learn Togetherness’, organised in collaboration with Sappho for Equality and supported by British Council, celebrating Pride Month. Queer art revolving around stories of struggle and survival has been a medium of expression and healing in LGBTQIA+ community. The exhibition at KCC focused on showcasing artists’ thoughts and concepts through paintings, sculptures and photographs that revolve around the issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

3. Selected photographs from one of Kolkata’s most sought-after photography shows, ‘My Kolkata in Kolkata 2.0’, curated by Reena Dewan, on the theme of ‘Leisure’. KCC, in collaboration with the Alipore Zoo, had organized MKIK 2.0 in 2021, which was an initiative to engage photographers to capture the less explored intersection between conventional productive activities and leisure-driven activities of the people of Kolkata.

4. Bharatanatyam dancers Madhyama Halder and Sourami Mukherjee, selected for KCC Arts Lab, will present their performance ‘Where Lines Meet’, culmination of the laboratory, inspired by the movements of the rod puppet ‘Taal Patar Sepai’ in collaboration with Madan Mohan Dutta (palm leaf sepoy puppet maker). Mr. Dutta will also facilitate a Taal Patar Sepai workshop to spread knowledge and awareness about this traditional, yet dying art form while also providing entertainment in a sustainable way. The workshop would seek to engage participants in this session while shedding light on several aspects of this traditional form of puppetry.

5. Selection of posters and Nemai Ghosh’s photographs of Ray from the exhibits at The Satyajit Ray Centenary Show (Volume I). The Satyajit Ray Centenary Show (Volume I), organized in collaboration with Gallery Rasa, showcased the lesser-known aspects of Satyajit Ray’s work, divulging the creative process behind his meticulous designing of Lobby Cards, Pressbooks, Posters, and Book Covers, along with Costumes and Props used in the films; while Nemai Ghosh’s iconic photographs further enhanced the experience of the viewers.

6. For IAF 2022, KCC has also turned some paintings of Benode Behari Mukherjee, renowned Indian modern artist, into tactile artworks in collaboration with Access For All. KCC is also launching the KCC Braille Books on Art: The Art of Benode Behari Mukherjee, published in collaboration with Access For All. This book provides an introduction to the art and life of Benode Behari Mukherjee, brought to life through five paintings which have been converted into tactile artworks (with permission from Mrinalini Mukherjee Foundation) and an accompanying essay by his student, friend and fellow modernist, K.G. Subramanyan.