Kolkata Coronavirus, Kolkata Coronavirus, Nurses do not attack – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The corona claw is constantly widening in the state medical services (Kolkata Coronavirus). Nurses in several public and private hospitals in Kolkata are being infected with coronavirus (Kolkata Coronavirus). Coronavirus and similar health workers in Corona (Kolkata Coronavirus). Experts fear that this could lead to a crisis in the state’s healthcare system. According to sources, 26 nurses have been infected with corona in the last two days at Sealdah NRS Hospital. As a result, ENT and plastic surgery have been stopped.

The same situation is at RGK Hospital. It is learned that 131 nurses have been infected with corona in the last three days. According to the calculations of the last 5 days in Calcutta Medical College, 16 nurses are infected with corona. The corona of 112 nurses has been caught in the last three days at Park Circus National Medical College. In the last 5 days, 41 nurses have been recruited in SSKM. A total of 13 people including sister in-charge of Phulbagan BC Roy Children’s Hospital were affected. At MR Bangur Hospital, 36 nurses were infected with corona.

The same picture in the private sector. 36 people were infected at Bellevue Nursing Home, 51 at Woodlands and 72 at Medica. Twenty-two people were infected at Peerless and 33 at Amri Hospital. The situation is similar in Kolkata as well as in different districts. Corona also affected 50 workers of the health building, including five officers.

According to a bulletin released by the state health department on Friday, the number of daily infections in Bengal has increased by 16,213 in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours in Kolkata, another 8464 people have tested positive for corona. In the last 24 hours, 18 more people have died of coronavirus in the state.