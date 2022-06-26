Kolkata Corporation: Green Park Booster Pumping Drinking Water Supply Surprise Kolkata Municipality, where to find facilities?

#Kolkata: New addition to Kolkata’s drinking water supply is Green Park Booster Pumping Station. As a result, residents of large areas of Haridebpur area of ​​Taliganj will get filtered drinking water from Gardenrich. The Calcutta Municipality fulfilled the long-standing expectations of the residents of the area. The booster pumping station was inaugurated by the Mayor of Kolkata Municipality Firhad Hakim at Green Park, Ward 122 of Kolkata Municipality. Shubhashis Chakraborty, Member of Parliament and Soma Chakraborty, Councilor of Ward No. 122 were the officials of the Drinking Water Supply Department of Calcutta Municipality. (Kolkata Corporation)

Mayor Firhad Hakim said that Kolkata Municipality will gradually supply filtered drinking water to all areas. The official engineers of the drinking water supply department of the municipality have completed this work quickly. Drinking water has reached everywhere in Kolkata Municipality. However, filtered drinking water is a problem somewhere. There is a problem of access to filtered drinking water in several areas of Taliganj Jadavpur area. The Calcutta Municipality will solve the problem in those places like Green Park.

Green Park has a booster pumping station and a semi-underground reservoir. This semi-underground reservoir will hold a total of 5 lakh liters of water. There are four submersible motors for this reservoir. Filtered drinking water will come to this booster pumping cum reservoir from the Gardenrich Water Project. The total cost of Calcutta Municipality for this is 1 crore 4 lakh rupees.

The Indira Gandhi Water Project is one of the oldest and one of the oldest water projects in Kolkata Municipality. In addition to Bol’s water project, there is another large-scale water project in Gardenrich. Joy Hind Joy Project in Dhapa area of ​​East Kolkata. There are also two small scale water projects in Jorabagan Watganj. There are a total of 144 wards in 16 boroughs of Calcutta Municipality. About 80 to 90 booster pumping stations operate from the above water projects to supply drinking water to the entire area of ​​Kolkata. In addition, about ten more booster pumping stations are under construction, according to municipal sources.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: June 26, 2022, 12:09 IST

