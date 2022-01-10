Kolkata Covid 19 Awareness: Intense reluctance to wear mask despite knowing infection

Kolkata: Coronavirus third wave But the habit of using masks has not yet developed. From morning to evening it is seen on the streets or in the market, lots of people walking around without masks. Someone is walking around with a mask hanging under his cheek again. The common man is still neglecting even knowing that the poison in his breath has slowly become poisonous (Kolkata Mask Usage).

The arrests started at around 3pm on Monday in Kolkata’s Posta Thana, Posta Bazar area with masks. While the police team was patrolling the market from this alley, most of the people started wearing masks when they saw the police. There were a lot of people who were sitting face to face talking about trade or happiness or sorrow. They did not have masks on their faces. The police entered in the middle to share that happiness and sorrow Customly the police detained and masked people.

The raid was carried out by the police on Monday keeping in mind the way the corona infection is increasing day by day. Police arrested a total of 25 people on the day. Police have been conducting raids in the Posta area for several days and arrested several people for not wearing masks. At the crossroads of Posta Char, police OC Prithviraj Bhattacharya and his officers, constables distributed masks and sanitizers to get a proper table.