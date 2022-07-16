Kolkata Crime|| Fruit traders affected by seal disease for not wanting to pick up, there is a lot of panic in the area

#Kolkata: As usual, the market was sitting at Sealdah Station Square. Basically the wholesale market of mango, jam, kathal, ripe papaya, apple runs there throughout the year. Dipankar Raut was sitting on a fruit stand as usual. The buyer was waiting. Around 12:30 pm, some young men came and wanted to collect a thousand rupees from him in the name of council. As Dipankar did not want to pay that money, there was an argument with him at first. Later on he was grazed by miscreants. Beaten first. Later was hit with a sharp weapon. The businessman suffered a serious back injury. At first the buyers and sellers on the spot could not understand anything. Later they were surprised to hear about this incident. There was panic in the area.

Dipankar went to the nearest hospital NRS while injured. He was released after first treatment. Then he went to Entali police station to file a complaint. Dipankar said, “They came and asked for money from me. They said they have to pay a thousand rupees. A boy named Rahul Yadav introduced himself as a follower of Ward number 26 councilor Sachin Singh. I said I can’t pay this money. First they threatened me. started. As I stood my ground, they attacked me. At first they started kicking, slapping, killing, punching. Then they started hitting me with a sharp weapon again and again. I fell down. Blood started coming out of my body. Then the miscreants. ran away. I somehow went to NRS hospital for treatment. After that I filed a complaint at Entali police station. I feel insecure. There are a lot of people in the market. Police patrols sometimes. How can they do this in such a situation.”

After this incident there was panic in the area. Atif Akhtar, a fruit trader, said, “I was here. At first I didn’t understand anything. There is always commotion in the market. Buyers and sellers are shouting. It seemed like something like that is going to happen. Later I heard that this incident has happened. This should be looked into better by the administration. .” Khokon Roy, a retail fruit trader, said, “You have to come here to shop. I was never afraid to travel with money. Now after this incident, I am worried.”

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 16, 2022, 12:33 IST

