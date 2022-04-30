Kolkata Crime News || Bhat, dollar, real, dirham! Huge amount of foreign money recovered from city shops! Then …
#Kolkata: Huge amount of foreign money recovered in the city. Foreign money recovered from Chowrangi shop. About 41 lakh foreign notes were recovered. Detained in the net of the customs office. What was the purpose of using foreign money? An investigation is underway into who used it.
According to customs sources, two people were detained along with a large amount of foreign money recovered from the city. A shop in Chowrangi was raided and the Thai Vat, US Dollar, Saudi Arabian Riyal, Singapore Dollar, Australian Dollar and Middle Eastern Dirham were recovered. That means foreign money from different countries (including Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia) has been recovered.
About 41.42 lakh foreign notes have been recovered. Where did the unaccounted foreign currency come from? What is the purpose of this huge money in the city? Investigating officers are investigating.
