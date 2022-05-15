#Kolkata: The CID arrested another woman on charges of running an illegal call center in the name of setting up a mobile phone tower. That woman was King Ping Sandeep Biswas’s partner. Important documents including hard disk, CPU, documents, mobile were recovered from the victim. Allegedly, the arrested woman was destroying the evidence in other illegal call centers of the gang. CID has confiscated CPU, hard disk and documents from a person’s house in Bidhannagar area.

The CID raided the illegal call center in Kolkata and arrested the woman. On the night of May 12, the CID conducted a search operation across the city. CID Cyber ​​Crime Officers and Purulia CID DD Department officials raided a total of five call centers, including RN Mukherjee Road, Park Street, a short distance from Lalbazar. CID arrested a total of 20 people in the incident.

According to CID sources, the complaint was lodged on February 16 at Kenda in Purulia. Allegedly, fraudsters swindled Rs 39 lakh in the name of installing mobile towers at home. The fraudster was called from multiple numbers. After that Purulia CID DD started investigation and informed the whole matter to CID Cyber ​​Crime Division at Bhabani Bhaban. Last Thursday night, CID and Purulia DD jointly conducted a search on RN Mukherjee Road near Park Street and Lalbazar. 30 lakh rupees, mobiles, laptops, various documents were recovered. The CID has arrested 20 people, including the owners of five illegal call centers. CID and Purulia DD sealed illegal call center at 318 c office on 3rd floor on RN Mukherjee Road. The CID has even sealed the illegal call center at office number 420 on the fourth floor.

A total of five such illegal call centers have been sealed by CID and Purulia DD. How was the fraud going on with this illegal call center? It is alleged that the fraudulent cycle was going on by calling from this call center which has been growing like a frog’s umbrella for the last one year. The CID arrested another woman in the incident. The CID claimed that the woman had done the job of searching for another office so that all the evidence could be destroyed.

