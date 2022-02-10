Kolkata Crime: Screams of women, blood in the streets, blood stained hand prints on the walls … Honeytrap snatching started again in Kolkata?

Kolkata: He was stabbed again in Calcutta. This time the snatching is a stone’s throw away from Muchipara police station. A man named Sheikh Nisar Ali (30) arrived at Muchipara Police Station in a bloody condition. According to the police, Nisar was working as a house guard in the area.

On Thursday morning he started walking to catch the train at Sealdah station to go home to Baruipur. It is learned that at that time a rider of a motorcycle was supposed to reach Sealdah station for 50 rupees. Allegedly, the motorcyclist then took him to the alley on Shankhari Street, and began to wander through the alleys. It is alleged that he came to Shankhari floor lane at 9 am and snatched the mobile phone by showing the knife. (Snatching)

Nisar Ali alleged that the biker stabbed Nisar when he was interrupted. The miscreants allegedly snatched Rs 3,000 in cash and an Android mobile phone and fled. After that Nisar himself went to Muchipara police station and explained all the issues. Muchipara police station admitted him to the medical college hospital. He is now receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Residents of two houses next to the scene said they heard a commotion last night. They also claimed that a woman’s screams were heard. Muchipara police have started investigation into the whole matter. The accused has not been caught yet. However, within a few days, a few stabbings took place.

The question is, what was the woman with Nisar? Or did that honeytrap start again in Calcutta? Many in the street heard the woman’s screams that night. But how did the female yoga in this incident? If Nisar was taken for the purpose of looting, then why should he be stabbed in a terrible way? I went to that alley and saw fresh blood. Even the blood-stained handprints are still on the wall. There were many doors next to the scene. Why didn’t Nisar go to any door and call anyone? Detectives have thought about everything. Besides, no guard is on leave so early in the morning. Isn’t this an assassination attempt due to old enmity? An investigation is underway to find the answer

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: February 10, 2022, 21:10 IST

Tags: Crime, Snatching, Stabbing