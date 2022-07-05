Kolkata Cycle Riding: Bicycle lovers on the streets of Kolkata demanding roads for bicycles

Kolkata: The popularity of bicycles as a pollution-free vehicle has always been high. There is no comparison to going from one place to another without money. Many people also recommend cycling to keep the body in good health. But there is a lack of roads in Kolkata for the three birds to die in one fell swoop. Not only that, if you want to ride a bicycle, you have to face police harassment. That is the complaint of bicycle lovers.

A memorandum was handed over to the Kolkata police on Saturday by several bicycle organizations. “We are citizens of Kolkata. We have to use bicycles for our livelihood and emergency work. It saves us time and money as well as balances the environment of this city. Especially Kolkata “Air pollution is a serious problem in the city. Bicycles are an important part of the road and national policy. The state and central governments are trying to encourage cycling through various programs. ‘

The press release further said, “Lately more and more women are seen cycling on the streets of Kolkata. In such a social environment, we urge you to co-operate with the cyclists on the roads. “I urge them not to be harassed or persecuted in any way. I urge them to consider this issue as a problem of urban planning and at the same time to ensure the full cooperation of our cycling community.”

The state is trying to reduce environmental pollution. Initiatives are being taken to run battery-powered buses instead of diesel-powered buses. The idea of ​​running a trolley using tram infrastructure is going on. At the same time, the common man has also faced problems due to the increase in the prices of petro products. For people who can’t exercise due to lack of time, cycling is like selling bananas. More use of bicycles in that place. Bicycle lovers are demanding the creation of infrastructure for use.

Shatanjib Gupta said, “Bicycles are not just a healthy, cost-effective vehicle. Bicycles have a number of socio-economic roles, including poverty alleviation and gender inequality. In addition to international organizations such as the World Health Organization, our country’s national urban transport policy and recommendations from various central or state-controlled agencies have repeatedly given special importance to cycling in the city. The new Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Kolkata, which will be developed with the help of the World Bank, also explicitly directs the creation of a bicycle-priority network. Far from it – this policy discourages cycling – just bad luck It is a shame to the city in today’s world. For now, request the Kolkata Police and the administration to cooperate with the cyclists on the road. If cycling is prohibited on any road, mention alternative roads, promote. Without spreading a single drop of pollution, without emitting carbon, cyclists are not only contributing to the city’s air pollution but also helping to prevent climate change. “

