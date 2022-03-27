Kolkata Dhaka Bus: Great news, Kolkata-Dhaka bus service is being re-launched! When, where?

#Kolkata: Corona was closed for two long years due to the situation. Finally Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata passenger bus service is being re-launched. The bus service between the two countries was suspended from March 12, 2020. Since then it has not been launched due to repeated lockdowns and increased infections. But after two years, this service is being launched again.

According to the Shyamoli Passenger Transport Company, which is involved in the Kolkata-Dhaka bus service, permission has been granted to launch a passenger bus between Kolkata and Dhaka-Kolkata. Attempts are being made to re-launch this bus service from March 30 or April 4. That is why last minute preparations are going on.

A letter has been sent to the state transport department seeking its opinion on when the buses will be operational, even though the government has given permission to operate the buses. This bus service between the two countries will be launched as soon as the consent is received. However, it is learned that even if this service is launched after two years, the bus fare will remain the same.



The bus will leave for Dhaka from Karunamayi counter in Salt Lake at 7 am every day. On the other hand, the bus will leave Dhaka for Kolkata at about the same time. Shyamoli Paribahan buses will run from Kolkata on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The bus will leave Dhaka for Kolkata on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will run this route from Kolkata for the remaining three days i.e. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. No country bus will run on Sunday. Buses will also run on Kolkata-Dhaka-Agartala route three days a week.

Incidentally, on 19 June 1999, the first passenger bus service between Kolkata and Dhaka was started. And Agartala-Kolkata bus service started from 2015.

