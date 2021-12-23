Kolkata Durga Puja: Celebrating Durga Puja 10 days from next year, big announcement by the Chief Minister

#Kolkata: After a long wait, Kolkata Durga Puja has gained international recognition. Durgapujo has been awarded the Heritage Medal by UNESCO. On that occasion, the celebration of Durga Pujo will start 10 days earlier in the year 2022, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Kolkata is the best,” Banerjee said during a meeting with the party’s newly elected MLAs at her Maharashtra residence on Thursday. Kolkata has to be the best of the best. We will celebrate for Heritage. The celebrations will start 10 days before Durga Puja next year.

It is to be mentioned that this month Durgapujo of Kolkata has been given the title of Heritage. On behalf of UNESCO, it was written on Twitter, “This time Durgapujo in Kolkata is on the list of incomparable cultural heritage of human civilization.” On this occasion, the pujo organizers held a procession in the city yesterday.

A few days ago, Bengal’s Durga Pujo was honored as a UNESCO cultural heritage. In that declaration special mention was also made of Calcutta A special parade was held in the city on Wednesday, calling on various pujo entrepreneurs to thank UNESCO for its international recognition. It is like a victory procession It can be called a procession of pujo lunatics in the city of joy and festival In the language of entrepreneurs, ‘walk for mother’ 6

Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that they are happy to get this recognition at the international level. However, there has been a tug-of-war between the Trinamool BJP over who is behind the recognition. However, the Chief Minister of the state and the leaders of the ruling party are happy with the recognition of Durga Puja. That is why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is planning Durgapujo on a larger scale.