Kolkata Exhibition: Special exhibition in Kolkata for Bengali language only

Kolkata: There are many in the present generation who may be ashamed to call themselves Bengalis, not even educating their children in Bengali. However, all the world’s leading thinkers have said that mother tongue and breast milk cannot be an alternative. A special exhibition is being held from April 12 at Birla Academy of Art and Culture on Southern Avenue in Kolkata to spread the love of Bengali language among the children. Until.

The main attraction of this exhibition titled ‘Bangla and the Story of Bengalis’ is to draw the line of 108 best Bengalis, who deserve excellence in their own right in the court of the world. From Rabindranath Tagore to Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chatterjee, Vanu Bandyopadhyay, Jahar Roy, Ravi Ghosh, Kanan Devi, Leela Majumder, Sourav Gangopadhyay, Chitrashilpi Chittaprasabi, Somnath Deb, Somnath Pictures of 108 people including Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladeshi painter Zainul Abedin. The artist of each film is Shuvendu Ghoshal. A book titled ‘Bengali Ashtottar Shatnam’ was also published in this exhibition.

Renowned art collector Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya was the manager of the entire exhibition. He said, “I will do my best to love the mother tongue. Every family should make the child more proficient in the mother tongue. There is no end to what is in this Bengali. Bengali is very rich in the court of the whole world.” In the exhibition, painter Shuvendu Ghoshal taught several children to draw in Bengali. He also said, “This language is in my heart. I can’t find anything as sweet as this Bengali language. This language is my everything.”

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: April 24, 2022, 00:22 IST

Tags: Exhibition, Kolkata