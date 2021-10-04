Kolkata Fire | Bangla News || Pujo face devastating fire on Kalutola Street! The fire is burning in the crowded area …

#Kolkata: Fire Incident in Kolkata (Durga Puja 2021). A two-storey house on Kalutola Street caught fire at noon. Although 6 fire engines reached the spot at first, it was not possible to control the fire. Soon 14 more engines were sent to the scene. At present, 22 engines are working to put out the fire in that house in Kalutola area of ​​North Kolkata.

According to the fire brigade, the fire is likely to spread rapidly in the crowded area. Fire officials are having trouble extinguishing the fire during the war. On this day, the first fire broke out in a two-storey house on Kalutola Street and two adjoining houses also caught fire.

