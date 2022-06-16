Kolkata Fire Brigade || The fire brigade will buy a small engine

#Kolkata: The sooner the fire brigade arrives, the sooner the fire will be brought under control. But many times it is too late to reach the fire brigade. One of the reasons is the narrow road. It takes a long time to overcome this obstacle. There are many narrow alleys in Kolkata as well as in many old towns of the district. There is no opportunity to widen the road. So in these places small engines will be bought to speed up the fire fighting.

This was stated by Fire Minister Sujit Basu in the assembly on Tuesday. On this day, the MLA of Chunchura questioned the Minister that there are many narrow lanes in Chunchura where the fire brigade has to get enough speed to extinguish it in a big car. In response, Sujit Basu said, “Small cars will be bought.” According to experts, a small fire engine would be good for the whole state, not just the chimney. Many cities in the state. Firefighters will have a lot of help, especially in older cities. “When this city was built, the roads were not widened. Later, people grew up there. Big houses were built. But the roads did not widen. Alleys grew. If there is a fire in all these houses, it takes a long time to get there. Late arrival increases the amount of damage. The fire brigade will buy the engine.

The result is not just the narrow alleys of the city. It is very easy to reach quickly even on congested roads. However, before the fire broke out, the fire brigade was using motorcycles with fire extinguishers to reach the spot quickly. If it is a small car, the fire brigade will go one step further. On the same day, the fire minister said, “Stations at Kalighat and Tollygunge in Kolkata will be modernized. Firefighting stations will also be set up at Tarapith. New fire stations will be set up in several parts of the state.

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: June 16, 2022, 16:08 IST

Tags: Fire Brigade, Kolkata Fire Brigade