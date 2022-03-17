Kolkata Fire || Factory blazing in the dark of night! Another devastating fire in Calcutta

#Kolkata: Another devastating fire in Calcutta. The factory glowed in the dark of night. A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Chanditala area of ​​Behala around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. At that moment panic spread in the whole area. Everyone started running in panic. The news was given to the fire department. After a while, seven fire engines arrived at the scene one by one.

Locals claim work is underway on a construction site next to the factory. There the workers cook and eat. Presumably, the sparks of the fire somehow fell on the two sheds of the plastic factory while cooking that night. From then on, the whole factory was engulfed in flames. As it was a normal plastic factory, a lot of combustible material was stored, so it did not take long for the fire to spread.

According to local residents, there were several workers in the factory at the time of the fire. They got stuck inside the factory due to the fire. They were rescued by local residents. Initially, it is believed that the plastic factory caught fire while cooking. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Incidentally, a terrible fire broke out in a leather warehouse at Tangra in East Kolkata last Saturday evening. Firefighters brought the fire under control for more than 12 hours.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: March 17, 2022, 08:34 IST

Tags: Fire Incident, Kolkata