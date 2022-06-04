Kolkata has become a hotbed of international gold smuggling, cautious customs office – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One gold after another was recovered from the city. Many feel that Kolkata has now become the “main hub of the gold smuggling ring” in the international gold smuggling ring. The main target of trafficking is Kolkata. According to customs officials, the stolen gold is coming to Kolkata from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Dubai and Bangkok. It may be mentioned here that on May 9 this year, a Bangladeshi man was caught by the customs at the Kolkata airport on May 9 for hiding gold in his shirt and full pants.

On February 22, Customs recovered illegal gold from the airport in the form of 3 capsules of gold paste. On February 15, a man was smuggling gold worth Rs 60 lakh in his underwear, which was seized by the customs. Sometimes gold paste, sometimes gold bars, sometimes gold biscuits are constantly being rescued from the city. Although the customs office, DRI, STF recovered the gold, the gold smuggling ring is working like a chain. The roots of gold smuggling are as wide as a spider’s web.

Detectives believe that Kolkata is being used by gold smugglers as a transit route. According to the Central Customs Office, the route of the stolen gold to Kolkata is from Bangladesh to Jayantipur near Petrapole, via Angai to Bangaon Town. After that, gold is entering Kolkata through Dumdum, Bidhannagar, Dumdum Cantonment. Again, the stolen gold is entering the big market through Bangladesh, Basirhat Border (Panitar, Bhoj Danga), Dumdum, Bidhannagar or Dumdum Cantonment. Again, the stolen gold from Bangladesh is entering Kolkata through Healy Border, Balurghat, Malda and Bahrampur. Besides, the stolen gold coming from Bangkok, Dubai has reached Kolkata through Kolkata Airport.

The route for smuggling gold from Bhutan is via Thimphu, Jaigaon border area, Siliguri and Kolkata. The route of smuggling gold from Myanmar is through the border of Myanmar, through Moor, Imphal, Siliguri. The gold is going from Kolkata to different places including Cuttack, Patna, Benares, Raipur, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh. Gold demand in India is skyrocketing. The reason for using Kolkata as a transit route is that the wages of the artisans are much lower. Security is much less relaxed here than in Mumbai or Delhi. The smuggled gold is coming to Barabazar, Baubazar, Sinthi. Business is booming. Gold smugglers are using Kolkata as a safe corridor in the international gold smuggling ring.

ARPITA HAZRA

Published by:Uddalak B First published: June 04, 2022, 21:12 IST

Tags: Smuggling