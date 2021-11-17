Kolkata has higher corona affected, the number of corona victims in Kolkata is higher than all – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases in the state has increased again. Again, the number of Corona freed on this day is less than the number of victims. However, the corona positivity rate report in the state brought some relief. This time it has decreased a bit. At the same time, the number of deaths due to coronary heart disease has decreased.

Although the doctors do not see any hope of relief. Because yet many people all over the state are not wearing masks and are not properly following the rules to prevent corona.

Today, the number of corona attacks and deaths in the country has suddenly increased. This state is no exception. Corona virus is still rampant in the state. Corona infestation is being found in every district of the state every day.

As in the last few days, among the districts of North Bengal, Darjeeling and South Dinajpur, as usual, the corona graph is upward. Over the last few days, coronavirus infections have been found in various districts of North Bengal. However, as usual in the state, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Howrah.

Corona infestation in the state is increasing day by day. Today, in the last 24 hours, 72 corona cases have been reported in the state. 8 people died due to corona infection. 630 people have recovered after being infected with corona.

Sometimes the number of corona free from corona infection is more than two days, but today it is the other way around. In the last 24 hours, only 43,650 corona tests have been performed in the state, of which 72 corona positive. Corona positivity rate in the state has come down to 1.96 percent.

As usual in the state, no one has been able to surpass the record of metropolitan Kolkata. Kolkata is the most affected. In the last 24 hours, 238 people have been infected in Kolkata. And 2 people died. On the other hand, 122 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since then and 3 people have died in corona. South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 69 people have been infected with corona and one person has died.

Corona has also affected 69 people in Hooghly district. The number of victims in Nadia district is 35, with one death. In Howrah district near Kolkata, 6 people were infected and one died. However, the number of corona cases in East Burdwan and West Burdwan districts increased significantly due to renewed fears. In West Burdwan district 30 people were affected and in East Burdwan district 28 people were affected. In Bankura district, the number of corona cases has suddenly increased to 22.

Among the districts of North Bengal, South Dinajpur district again has the highest number of cases. In the last 24 hours, 36 people have been infected with corona. This is followed by Darjeeling district with the highest number of corona cases. In the last 24 hours, 35 people have been infected with corona in Darjeeling district. The next place is Malda district. 13 people have been affected there.

Kalimpong district has the lowest number of coronavirus cases in the state, with only one coronavirus infected in the last 24 hours. For the past few days, the number of victims in Purulia district has been one daily, where three people have been infected. On the other hand, in Murshidabad district of South Bengal and Alipurduar district of North Bengal, only 2 people were infected with corona in the last 24 hours.