Kolkata Health News || Great news for childless couples! State-initiated IVF treatment, which hospital will match the service?

#Kolkata: Great news for a childless couple! The process of giving birth to the first tube-born child in the country is about to start in Kolkata with the government initiative to give child happiness in the life of childless couples. This service is starting at SSKM Hospital. Artificial insemination or IVF medical services have long been under the control of a handful of private clinics, but this time they are within reach of the common man.

Two days a week out of SSKM, childless couples can take their problems to the doctor. A world-class laboratory has been set up at the IVF clinic of SSKM Hospital using state-of-the-art equipment. Student physician Sudarshan Ghosh Dastidar, an associate of the late Subhash Mukherjee, the pioneer of tuberculosis treatment, is in charge of this whole affair.

According to hospital sources, the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model will work. The clinic has already been set up. From sophisticated instruments, medicines, hormone therapy to all medical services after childbirth. That cost will be borne by the state government. Sudarshan Ghosh Dastidar’s company will provide technical assistance. Hospital authorities claim that many poor people are reluctant to undergo IVF just because of the high cost. Doctors are hopeful that at least this time the picture will not be there.

Avijit Chanda

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: April 27, 2022, 13:33 IST

Tags: IVF, SSKM Hospital