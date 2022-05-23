#Kolkata: The High Court dismissed the case filed against the National Election Commission and the chairperson of the State Child Protection Commission. A division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Soumen Sen dismissed the case. The number of Kovid victims has increased due to the 6-point assembly vote and many children have been directly or indirectly harmed and many children have died, said the chairperson of the state child protection commission in the case.

The High Court observed that the chairperson of the state child protection commission did not call a meeting to find out the cause of death of children during the assembly elections. The High Court in Raidan said the state child protection commission had the opportunity to look into whether the infant deaths were due to negligence on the part of the National Election Commission. The court doors are not closed. If the Child Protection Commission could find someone’s negligence on the basis of certain information after the investigation, then they had a chance to go to court.

The High Court further stated in the judgment that the National and State Child Protection Commission has been given multiple powers under the 2005 Child Protection Rights Act. If children’s rights are curtailed, they can settle quickly. The Commission has the power to investigate. In this case, the state commission does not seem to have done anything like that. When the state commission has the power, the court expects that the state commission will first investigate the death of the child and then go to court if the state does not accept their recommendation. The court observed that any death is very sad. Children are the wealth of the country. Whenever a child’s rights are taken away, the commissions should take immediate action and take appropriate action. The court expects the chairperson of the state child protection commission to be aware of the law, her powers and duties. And then go to court with specific recommendations, exercising his powers.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: May 23, 2022, 22:31 IST

