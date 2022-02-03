Kolkata High Court grants conditional protection to Anubrat, not arrested now – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed Anubrata Mondal, the Trinamool president of Birbhum, to provide protection. This protection has been provided conditionally. The court has directed the CBI to continue the investigation. However, the investigating agency will not be able to take any strict action against Anubrata Mondal right now. Can’t make arrests without court permission right now. However, Anubrata Mondal has to co-operate in the investigation. He has to go to Durgapur and appear as a witness. The next hearing is five weeks later.

A bench of Justice Rajasekhara Manthar began hearing the case in the High Court on Thursday. There, Anubrat asked the CBI for 6 weeks. It is reported that in addition to hypertension, there are more than one disease. There is also the problem of COPD. That’s why there is a problem in Corona, said Anubrata Mondal’s lawyer.

The counter-additional solicitor general said that seeking protection in this way was tantamount to anticipatory bail. Health is not an issue here. Why is Anubrat fearing arrest? And if you fear arrest, then why don’t you ask for bail in advance? At that time, the judge asked the CBI lawyer, do you think custody is needed? The Additional Solicitor General said the CBI had called for questioning. Everything can be understood only by interrogation.

In addition, the Additional Solicitor General also said that Anubrat once said that he has high blood pressure and kidney problems, once said that he has chronic asthma, he also traveled on the 31st, what does it mean? “I live in Bolpur, they called me in Durgapur,” said the lawyer. The judge asked, then what is the application Anubrat? Anubrat’s lawyer said that they should be called for interrogation and given protection as per their place. Where will this rhyme be interrogated, Bolpur or Durgapur, so the hearing goes on. In the end, the High Court granted conditional protection.

