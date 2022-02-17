Kolkata High Court grants permission of abortion at 35 weeks pregnancy – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The mother left the child in her womb for 9 months and gave birth! Show the light of the world! There, a mother pressed a stone to her chest and asked the court for permission to have an abortion (Abortion At 35 Week)! For one thing! His child should not suffer! Through various tests while she was pregnant, she realized that after birth, her baby would not have a healthy life like five normal babies! Is it possible for a mother to see her child suffer in front of her eyes? So a mother wants to have an abortion in spite of a thousand hardships (Abortion At 35 Week)! She wants to free her future child from the inevitable pain.

The city of Kolkata witnessed a rare, unprecedented Raidan on Thursday! The state has not seen such an incident before, the whole country has not seen! The Kolkata High Court allowed abortion of a 35-week-old fetus. Justice Rajasekhara Mantha allowed the abortion at 35 weeks keeping in view the health of the mother as well as the health of the child.

Purabi Chowdhury (name changed) from North Kolkata. Since the marriage, there have been no children with physical problems. Eventually, after much treatment, she became pregnant. But the problem starts again after the child becomes pregnant. As time goes on, so does the problem. At present, the Eastern Goddess is 35 weeks pregnant. He has been treated in many private hospitals. According to the doctors, the physical condition of the Eastern Goddess may deteriorate further unless an abortion is performed at this time. So the man of Purabi Devi’s house approached the High Court with the application for abortion.

The Abortion Rules of 1981 and the Abortion Rules of 2021 state that abortion cannot be performed after 24 weeks. But in this case, even if it is above 24 weeks, considering the health of the pregnant woman, abortion can be allowed but in that case the permission of the court is required. As per the court order, the committee was formed with 9 specialist doctors of SSKM Hospital. After observing Mantha Purabidevi, Justice Mantha summoned a report to the committee. The medical committee reported to the court that there was a problem in the lower part of the fetus. Even if the child is born, it will suffer from various complications for a long time, it is not possible to say how long the life of the child will be. There may be problems with the spinal cord. The head will be bigger than the body.

Justice Mantha was concerned about the doctors’ report. She sought permission from Purabi Devi and her husband Sanatan Chowdhury to express their desire for abortion through a written affidavit. He also directed to appear before the court. Purabi Devi Virtual and her husband appeared in court on Thursday as per the court order. Addressing the court, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha Purabi Devi said, “Mrs. Chowdhury, you have informed the court in writing that you want to have an abortion considering the future of your unborn child. Do you really have approval? Or are you doing this under pressure? “

In reply, Purabi Chowdhury said, “I have taken such a risk thinking about the future of the child. Justice Rajshekhar Mantha said to Purabi Devi’s husband, “What do you think about this?”

Public Prosecutor Amitesh Bandyopadhyay said in a statement, “The court should get the consent of the Chowdhury couple and record that if there is any accident in the future for this abortion, the Chowdhury couple cannot blame the court, the doctor or anyone else for it.” They will be responsible for it. “

Justice Raja Shekhar Mantha directed that abortion can be done by the mother with the help of expert board of SSKM Hospital. No one can be blamed if the mother has a problem with the abortion.

According to the lawyers, the approval of 35 weeks abortion is unprecedented. Chowdhury’s lawyer Sutapa Sanyal said, “My clients have told the court that they are responsible if there is any problem in abortion. Who doesn’t want to be a mother, but the decision is based on the danger to the life of the mother and the dark future of the 35-month-old fetus.

