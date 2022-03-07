Kolkata High Court summons report on Visva-Bharati, hearing again on Tuesday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Visva-Bharati stagnates in a new turn in the High Court. Silent police even after the order of the High Court. Complaints to the court again to the university authorities. The High Court took strict action after receiving the complaint. Birbhum police superintendent’s report on Visva-Bharati will be summoned on Tuesday. Justice Raja Shekhar Mantha also directed the Superintendent of Police to appear in person during the court hearing. Despite the court order, the students have surrounded Visva-Bharati. About 60 to 70 students are still protesting. Saumya Majumder, lawyer of Visva-Bharati asked.

Visva-Bharati alleged that no action was being taken despite informing the local police administration as per the directions of the Calcutta High Court. As a result, students are facing loss of reading and examination of Visva-Bharati. On behalf of the students, lawyer Shamim Ahmed said that the Visva-Bharati authorities have locked all the places. The students are protesting in accordance with the law and informing the police. The claim of the authorities is not correct.

On Monday, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha directed the Birbhum Superintendent of Police to submit a report to the court on the current situation of Visva-Bharati. This report must be submitted within 24 hours. The Superintendent of Police of Birbhum must ensure that there is no disturbance in the reading and writing of Visva-Bharati and that a peaceful position is maintained there. The case will be re-heard tomorrow at 10.30 am. Earlier, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha made it clear in the stalemate case of Visva-Bharati, 1) Movement is a democratic right of the people, the court will not interfere. Besides, the students have to do this movement peacefully. 2) The travel of any official of Visva-Bharati University cannot be blocked. 3) The demands of the students should be submitted to the court in the form of affidavit within 10 days. The campus will return to normal with the presence of SP of Birbhum, the future will answer.

