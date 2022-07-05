kolkata highcourt division bench gives verdict on cu exam – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: While the Calcutta University examination was offline, the division bench upheld the order of the single bench. This was directed by the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder in the case filed by the students.

In early June, a public interest litigation was filed in the Calcutta High Court over the Calcutta University examination controversy. One Badrul Karim filed the case. Plaintiff’s lawyer Sion Banerjee said they were in favor of offline testing. A total of three petitions have been filed in the case. One, you have to finish the whole syllabus and take the exam. Two, the amount of the syllabus must be reduced. Three, you have to take the test at the home center. The hearing of the case ended on June 21. However, the judgment of the case was stayed by the Calcutta High Court. Finally, the court said, the test will be offline.

The court also said that only the university has the right to decide on the medium of examination. Students do not have that right. The applicants complained that the class was not held for 180 days. As a result, the syllabus is not over, so take the exam online. However, the Division Bench said that an application can be made to the Controller of Examinations in this regard.

One case after another was filed in the High Court demanding to take the Calcutta University exams online. The first case was filed in the bench of Justice Kaushik Chander demanding to take the exam online instead of offline. But the judge dismissed the case. Later, several public interest litigation cases were filed again. The main statement of the plaintiffs was, why the examination is being taken without finishing the syllabus? If necessary, students should be given more time to complete the syllabus, then take the exam.

July 05, 2022

