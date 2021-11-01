Kolkata indicates strong travel demand as per study by Thomas Cook India

Kolkata features as a top source market for Thomas Cook India, India’s leading integrated travel services company. After 18 months of restrictions, with positive announcements on re-opening of borders and vaccine acceptance, the company’s data reveals strong travel desire from Kolkata’s customers – resulting in a noteworthy 70% month-on-month increase in demand since re-opening in June 2021. A surge in demand for the upcoming Festive & Winter Season, Expo 2020 Dubai and honeymoon travel is powering travel growth from Kolkata. Thomas Cook India reports that the demand is back to 55% of pre-pandemic levels overall: domestic travel at an impressive 300%; international at 50% (acquisition data Sept 2021 vs Sept 2019).Maldives, Switzerland, France, Russia, Turkey and Egypt are the top destinations, while Expo 2020 Dubai is seeing a brisk demand currently. Additionally, Kolkata is also witnessing a strong demand for overseas education travel and Thomas Cook India has delivered well on student travel to USA and Canada with quarantine packages.

Thomas Cook India’s extensive network covers 7 owned/franchise outlets in Kolkata (Lords Sinha Road, Lake Garden, New Alipore, Ballygunge, Salt Lake AL2, Salt Lake SDF Building, and Chinar Park) and a total of 13 outlets across Eastern Region, including Kolkata and key Tier 2-3 cities like, Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Guwahati.

Kolkata Travel Trends:

Thomas Cook India’s survey has revealed insightful consumer behaviours & travel trends for Kolkata

· 62% prefer international destinations; favorites include Maldives, Dubai, Egypt, Switzerland, France, Russia

· 78% prefer Domestic holidays; Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Andamans, Uttarakhand; with North East, Rajasthan now seeing strong demand

*(*data not equal to 100% as multiple choice options were provided to customers)

Top Experiences:

Bengali customers enjoy experiential holidays i.e. experiencing a country, city, history and culture and food Ladakh, Kashmir, Rajasthan, Himachal, and beaches destinations with water sports like sea karting, snorkeling, etc. Winter holidays with festivities of Christmas markets in Switzerland & France or Russia’s Lapland & Northern Lights, Nile cruises, hot air ballooning in Cappadocia (Turkey) and Expo 2020 Dubai are top favorites

Key segments driving demand: families, millennials/young professionals, honeymooners, business & b-leisure, students and spiritual tourism.

Travel Companions: Customers from Kolkataenjoy travelling with family or multi-generational family (50%); as a group of friends/colleagues (20%); couples (25%); solo (5%)

EXPO 2020 Dubai is catalyzing growth for Q4 2021

And to accelerate demand, as authorized ticket re-sellers (India), Thomas Cook India has launched very special deals: Rs 61,000 (air-inclusive holidays) and Rs 28,000 (land only).

Special Offers for the Festive Season : Thomas Cook India has announced attractive deals like Buy One Get One – Companion Free across select India & International holidays; an Early Bird offer of Rs 60,000 per family on select Europe Tours; Taj Vouchers valued at Rs 10,000 on India Extravaganza holidays – an approx. 10 day extensive itinerary for in-depth exploration.

Mr. Romil Pant, Senior Vice President, Leisure Travel, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Kolkata continues to be one of our best performing markets and contributes significantly to our Holidays business –international and domestic. This year we have seen high demand for travel within India, Kolkata customers preferring outdoor adventure and mountain locations like Himachal Pradesh, Leh-Ladakh, Uttarakhand and North East; our bike trips are doing exceptionally well. While Maldives has been Kolkata’s top destination, we are seeing a strong surge for Europe, Turkey, along with the Expo 2020 Dubai across families and business/trade associations

I am excited to announce our special offers and discounts on our Festive Holidays for Diwali and New year holidays. This is my personal invitation to our Kolkata customersto come and visit our branches and plan a truly memorable holiday with family and friends for the festive and winter season ahead.”

He added, “All our packages/ trips are equipped with TravShield – comprehensive Safety Commitment & Assured Safe Travel Program in association with Apollo Clinics:

• Vaccinated Travel Advisors & Contactless Bookings • Free Re-scheduling & Cancellation • Covid Insurance Cover with 24/7 Doctor on Call • Vaccinated / Covid negative fellow travellers • Covid negative / Vaccinated Drivers, Hotel Staff • Sanitized Rooms & Vehicles.”