Kolkata International Film Festival Will start on 7th January and continue till 14th January | Good news for movie lovers! Kolkata International Film Festival in January … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government heard good news for the spectators as the panic of Koronakanta was lessened. The International Film Festival (KIFF 2022) is going to be held in Kolkata again. His schedule was announced on Monday. KIFF will be held from 6 to 14 January.

Last year, the Calcutta International Film Festival (KIFF 2022) was not held due to the terror of the killer corona virus. It was later held in January this year. However, keeping in mind the infection, the opening ceremony was held through virtual means. Therefore, this time the government has informed that the 26th International Film Festival (KIFF 2022) will start in 2022, i.e. from January 7 next year. It will continue till January 14.

Last year, Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan was also present at the virtual inauguration with the stars of Tolipara. But this time the artists will be physically present in the opening ceremony or all the events will be organized through virtual again? This has not been made clear yet.

The Kolkata Film Festival (KIFF 2022) is a festive vibe across the city. Apart from Nandan and Rabindrasadan, a number of cinema halls in North and South Kolkata are also showing selected films. Ray was honored at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of this film festival. However, it is not yet known what the special attraction is going to be this time.

Meanwhile, good news was also given to the book lovers from a function of the state government on the same day. Next year’s Kolkata Book Fair (Kolkata Book Fair) is announced. The Calcutta Book Fair will start on January 31, 2022. In other words, after the Christmas New Year, the festive mood will be spread in the sky of Kolkata even in January. However, the state has initially said that all the events will be organized in accordance with the Kovid rules.